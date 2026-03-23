Namibia: Two Men Take Own Lives Over Weekend

The police have reported two suspected cases of suicide in the northern regions over the weekend.

In the first incident, Salaria Kstana (48) was found dead at farm Okarukoro in the Kamanjab district on Friday.

"It is alleged that the deceased had an argument with his daughter, who allegedly attempted to take her own life but was rescued by family members," national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says.

Shikwambi says Kstana's next of kin has been informed of the incident. No foul play is suspected, and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, Nghende Festus (45) was found dead at Kuvukiland at Tsumeb on Saturday.

Shikwambi says his body was found in the bushes by a passer-by.

"The next of kin was informed, and no foul play is suspected. Police investigations continue," she says.