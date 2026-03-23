Namibia: Orano Desalination Plant Back Online After Sulphur Levels Halt Supply to Mines

22 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Orano desalination plant in the Erongo region came back online on Saturday afternoon after it paused operations on Friday morning due to high sulphur levels.

The Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) on Sunday confirmed that the plant is back online.

"Orano plant came back online yesterday afternoon and everything is back to normal. Normal supply to the mines was restored yesterday afternoon," NamWater said.

The plant supplies water to mines, Swakopmund, Nonides, and Arandis, as well as surrounding areas.

NamWater shut off water to the mines when the plant went offline in order to prioritise the water supply to towns and communities.

The utility company confirmed it had restored water supply to the mines on Saturday afternoon.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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