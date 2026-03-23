South Africa: KZN Calls On Remaining Districts to Prepare for FMD Vaccinations

KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture and Rural Development MEC, Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa, has called on districts that are yet to receive vaccinations against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) to prepare adequately, and to present their cattle at dip tanks as scheduled.

As vaccination efforts are underway in the uMzimkhulu Local Municipality within the Harry Gwala District, the MEC has encouraged farmers across the province to get ready for their turn to receive vaccines manufactured in Türkiye.

Madlopha-Mthethwa said a total of 73 451 vaccinations have been administered on 85 dairy farms across three municipalities in Harry Gwala District's four municipalities. These include Greater Kokstad (29 399), Johannes Phumani Phungula (16 405) and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (28 007).

She noted that vaccination teams have performed 75 dip tanks in the uMzimkhulu area, bringing the total number of vaccinations in the Harry Gwala District to more than 103,300. Vaccinations are set to continue until the weekend in uMzimkhulu and in selected locations within Greater Kokstad.

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This includes 9,119 vaccines administered on Thursday, 19 March 2026, in uMzimkhulu, which has the largest cattle population in the district.

Following a demonstration of vaccine administration at Mhlaba dip tank, the MEC urged other districts to start preparations ahead of the rollout.

"We are encouraged to see many livestock farmers visiting our dip tanks to have their cattle vaccinated. After wrapping up in Harry Gwala District, we will proceed to other districts," the MEC said.

She commended dedicated teams, led by department's veterinary services, for their efforts in administering the vaccines, adding that the province aims to ensure comprehensive vaccine coverage.

"Our goal is to ensure every cattle in the province receives this crucial vaccination. We are leaving no one behind. We will announce vaccination dates for other districts soon and request that everyone to be prepared," the MEC said.

A local livestock farmer at Mhlaba Diptank, Pheza Madziba, welcomed the initiative and called for sustained government support.

"We appreciate the MEC's efforts in ensuring our cattle are vaccinated. She has come down and rolled her sleeves by administering vaccines. We would also like to request the department to continue with vaccinations even during winter seasons, as well as animal supplements to boost the immune system of our livestock," Madziba said.

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The MEC urged farmers to cooperate with government by adhering to strict biosecurity measures, including animal control restrictions.

"We also request that your livestock not be allowed to roam around freely on roads and in people's fields. We do not allow livestock to be transported without valid veterinary permits," she said.

Meanwhile, dairy farmers represented by the Milk Producers Organisation have administered 74 000 doses out of the 90 000 allocated.

According to the department, the organisation represents a cattle population of approximately 180 000 dairy animals in the Harry Gwala District.