South Africa: SA Commits to Turning Global Gender Pledges Into Real Change

South Africa has reiterated its commitment to translating global commitments into concrete national programmes that advance the rights, dignity and empowerment of all women and girls.

The commitment was made at the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), held at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York from 9 to 19 March 2026.

South Africa concluded its participation at CSW70 with a renewed pledge to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls through strong multilateral cooperation and decisive national action.

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Led by Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, the South African delegation joined the global community to review progress, share best practices, and reinforce collective efforts to accelerate gender equality.

During the session, South Africa reaffirmed the enduring importance of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action as a cornerstone global framework for advancing women's rights and achieving substantive equality for women and girls.

The country used the CSW70 platform to highlight several priorities. These included the need for stronger multilateral cooperation to address persistent gender inequalities and to ensure that international commitments translate into tangible improvements in the lives of women and girls.

South Africa also underscored the urgency of advance access to justice, calling for the elimination of discriminatory laws, policies and practices that undermine gender equality and restrict women's participation in society.

In addition, the delegation emphasised the importance of addressing structural barriers that continue to hinder women's full economic, political, and social participation. This includes intensified efforts to combat Gender-Based Violence (GBV), promote women's leadership, and ensure equal access to economic opportunities.

"South Africa [further] reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the voices and experiences of women from the Global South are reflected in global decision-making processes," the department reported in a statement on Sunday.

In a significant development, South Africa was appointed to serve in the CSW70 communications work group, reinforcing the country's growing leadership role in advancing global gender equality.

Acting in its capacity as Interim Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), South Africa also presented a Resolution on Women, the Girl Child and HIV and AIDS on behalf of the bloc's 16 Member States. The resolution was adopted by consensus during the closing session of CSW70.

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"South Africa remains steadfast in its conviction that gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but also a vital foundation for a peaceful, just, and sustainable world," the department said.

The country has committed to continue to collaborate with the international community to ensure that the outcomes of CSW70 contribute meaningfully to both global and domestic efforts to build inclusive societies where women and girls can thrive.