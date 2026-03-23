Djibouti: Salaam City Set to Begin Construction As Djibouti's Largest Residential Site

- President Ismail Omar Guelleh is scheduled to preside over a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for Salaam City, a residential project slated to become the largest housing development in the history of Djibouti.

Managed by Salaam Real Estate, the project represents a significant shift in the nation's urban planning. Developers say the site will eventually host more than 7,000 residential units, including a mix of apartments and houses designated as F3, F4 and F5 models.

Officials said the development is designed as a self-contained urban ecosystem. In addition to housing, the master plan includes schools, healthcare facilities, a central mosque and commercial sectors.

In a statement ahead of the ceremony, Guelleh said the initiative is a direct investment in the nation's future and the well-being of its citizens. He said the project aims to meet rising housing demand while supporting the country's broader economic and demographic goals.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The construction phase is expected to provide a substantial boost to the local labor market. Project managers estimate that site mobilization will require up to 2,000 workers during peak activity.

Salaam Real Estate officials said the design prioritizes sustainability by incorporating energy-efficient construction methods and eco-friendly materials. The firm, which specializes in large-scale urbanization projects, said the development will provide a modern setting for everyday life while fostering social interaction through integrated recreational spaces.

The project aligns with a broader regional trend of Shari'ah-compliant financing and sustainable green building practices. Similar initiatives under the Salaam Group umbrella have gained significant attention for addressing the growing demand for organized urban housing and infrastructure while promoting Islamic financial principles.

The ceremony on Monday, March 23 will be attended by senior government officials and representatives from the real estate firm to mark the official start of construction.