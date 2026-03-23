Uganda: Rukungiri School Gets Relief As Centenary Bank Donates Water Tanks

Centenary Bank's Rukungiri Branch has donated two 5,000-litre water tanks worth Shs2.5 million to Our Lady of Good Counsel Nursery and Primary School to help address persistent water shortages.

The tanks were officially handed over during a ceremony held at the school in Rukungiri Municipality.

Branch Manager Brian Kasaija said the bank was inspired to support the school following its strong performance in the 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations. He noted that the donation is aimed at improving access to clean water and enhancing hygiene for the school community of over 600 pupils and more than 25 teachers.

"The donation underscores the importance of a healthy environment in promoting effective learning," Kasaija said.

In response, Headteacher Sr. Jane Tuombe Musoki expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the school has been grappling with an unreliable water supply from the National Water and Sewerage Corporation.

She explained that the institution has been incurring high costs to secure water, and the new tanks will help reduce expenses while improving sanitation and hygiene.

Additionally, Customer Service Consultant Onesmus Atukwasa encouraged the local community to take advantage of the bank's services, highlighting its reliable operations and competitive loan interest rates.