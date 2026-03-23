Uganda: Kashenyi Ends Title Drought, Wins Rukungiri Boys' Football Championship

22 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

Kashenyi Secondary School has emerged as champions of the Rukungiri District boys' football competition under the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA), after defeating Makobore High School in a thrilling final held at Rukungiri Main Stadium.

The match ended 1-1 in normal time, forcing a penalty shootout. Kashenyi displayed remarkable composure, converting three penalties, while Makobore managed two, handing Kashenyi a hard-earned victory. This triumph marks Kashenyi Secondary School's first district title since 2020.

In the girls' football final, Kyabugashe High School successfully defended their title against St. Jerome Ndama Secondary School. After a goalless draw in regulation time, Kyabugashe secured a 5-4 win in penalties to retain their championship.

In other sports results:

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  • Boys' Volleyball: St. Jerome Ndama Secondary School defeated St. Paul's Buyanja Secondary School.
  • Boys' Handball (U-17): St. Jerome Ndama Secondary School overcame St. Paul's Buyanja Secondary School.
  • Girls' Volleyball: Immaculate Heart Secondary School beat St. Jerome Ndama Secondary School.
  • Girls' Netball: St. Jerome Ndama Secondary School triumphed over St. Paul's Buyanja Secondary School.

Speaking after the matches, the Chairperson of Rukungiri District Football, Dan Ahimbisibwe Bahamire, congratulated Kashenyi Secondary School on their victory and encouraged Makobore High School to remain patient and focused.

"To the team that hasn't won, don't lose hope--stay focused and patient," he said.

The Chief Guest, Deputy RDC of Rukungiri District, Wilberforce Ahimbisibwe Ongom, thanked all participants and urged teams to maintain discipline and a positive attitude in sports.

Meanwhile, the District Inspector of Schools and Sports Association official, Solomon Arinaitwe, called on parents to support and invest in their children's sporting talents.

"It is important for parents to nurture and support talent for future success," Arinaitwe noted.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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