Uganda: Beauty Meets Climate Action As Youth Take Center Stage At Environment Week

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Water and Environment Dr. Alfred Okot Okidi, has challenged young people to take the lead in tackling climate change, describing them as both the most affected and the most powerful force for change.

Speaking at a colorful "Beauty with Purpose" event held alongside Uganda Water and Environment Week, Dr. Okidi said today's youth must go beyond symbolism and embrace meaningful action.

"This is not just beauty for display it is beauty that stands for something greater," he said, addressing contestants and reigning queens. "You are all winners because you have chosen purpose."

The event, held in a rain-soaked but vibrant setting, underscored the urgency of climate action. Dr. Okidi noted that even the weather served as a reminder of the growing climate crisis.

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Dr. Okidi emphasized that young people make up the largest population in Uganda and will bear the greatest burden of environmental degradation if action is delayed.

"You must take ownership of this space, raise your voices, and lead," he urged.

He revealed that the Ministry is actively investing in youth empowerment through mentorship programs, exchange initiatives, and specialized training in climate and environmental issues. Young people are also being supported to participate in national and international engagements, subject to available resources.

In a significant policy move, at least 30 percent of representation on environment and water committees has been reserved for youth.

"That inclusion is intentional. But with opportunity comes responsibility," he cautioned.

The Permanent Secretary praised youth-led initiatives showcased during the week, including a swimming gala aimed at raising awareness about drowning an often overlooked but preventable risk.

"What we have seen today is passion, knowledge, and commitment. These are young people ready to make a difference," he said.

The event coincided with the launch of the Youth and Children's Pavilion--an innovation hub designed to amplify youth voices in environmental decision-making.

Organized under the Uganda Water and Environment Week Secretariat, the pavilion brings together students, innovators, and young professionals to showcase solutions and engage directly with policymakers.

The platform will host daily dialogues, exhibitions, and knowledge-sharing sessions throughout the week, positioning youth as key drivers of sustainable development.

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Dr. Okidi called for stronger collaboration between government, partners, and youth platforms, acknowledging the role of organizers and stakeholders in advancing climate action.

He also encouraged inclusivity, noting concerns that the boy child has often been left out of such initiatives.

"Climate change cannot be solved by government alone. It is a shared responsibility," he said. "Every action you take benefits your community, your country, and humanity as a whole."

Organizers used the platform to appeal for continued government support, including facilitating youth representation at global climate forums such as future COP meetings.

As Uganda continues to position itself at the forefront of environmental stewardship, the message from the event was clear: the future of climate action lies in the hands of its youth--and they are ready.