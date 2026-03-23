Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy in Afar to Inaugurate Landmark Niin Lee Palm Lodge

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in Ethiopia's Afar Region to officially inaugurate the newly developed Niin Lee Palm Lodge, a flagship project under the government's Dine for Generations initiative.

In a social media post, the Premier highlighted the profound symbolic significance of the location, widely regarded as one of the oldest landscapes on Earth and globally recognized as the site linked to the discovery of Lucy, one of humanity's earliest known ancestors.

Framing the project within a compelling historical narrative, PM Abiy stated: "From Lucy to Niin Lee Palm Lodge -- celebrating Afar's gift."

The message positions the lodge as more than a tourism investment; it serves as a bridge between Ethiopia's deep human origins and its forward-looking development ambitions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Niin Lee Palm Lodge is expected to become a cornerstone of international tourism, showcasing the Afar region's extraordinary natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unmatched archaeological significance.

Beyond tourism, the project is designed to catalyze agricultural revitalization and stimulate local economic growth, the Prime Minister noted.

Officials emphasize that the initiative aligns with Ethiopia's broader national strategy to elevate its global profile while unlocking the economic potential of historically underdeveloped regions.

The development reflects a bold strategic vision: transforming areas of immense historical and cultural value into sustainable economic hubs, where heritage, hospitality, and development converge to shape a new chapter in Ethiopia's growth trajectory.