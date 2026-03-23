Sudan: Agar - Journalists Played a Major Role in Mobilizing Public Opinion and Presenting Facts to the People

- Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Agar, praised the efforts of journalists and media professionals, stating that they played a significant role despite limited resources. He said they stayed up through the nights to mobilize public opinion and present facts to the public, noting that they never tired of speaking the truth and persistently raising it within the framework of constructive engagement in public affairs--even when it went unheard.

Speaking during an Eid al-Fitr gathering with journalists and media professionals in Port Sudan on Sunday, he added that the truth will remain ingrained in the conscience of the people thanks to the work of journalists. He expressed his appreciation for their considerable efforts, pointing out that they endured difficult conditions in Port Sudan and other cities, yet did not hesitate to carry out their duties.

He extended his thanks to all those who contributed to hosting journalists, and urged media professionals to continue mobilizing and raising public awareness about developments in public affairs, whether positive or negative.

He also called on them not to neglect print journalism and to pay renewed attention to it, particularly as journalists prepare to return to Khartoum and resume work in their respective institutions.