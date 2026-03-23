Namibia: 30 Omusati Youth Businesses Approved for Funding - Shafudah

Thirty youth-owned businesses in the Omusati region have so far been approved for funding under the National Youth Development Fund.

This was announced by finance minister Erica Shafudah during the 36th Independence celebrations on Saturday at Okahao.

Shafudah said her ministry has allocated N$257 million to the fund to support young entrepreneurs across the country, paving the way for their future success.

She also outlined ongoing initiatives to strengthen food security and agriculture in the region.

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"The government is committed to supporting small-scale farmers in the region. Efforts to expand the Etunda irrigation project are designed to turn it into a sustainable food hub for this great region and beyond. Likewise, a feedlot that will accommodate about 1 000 head of cattle is being constructed at Etunda," Shafudah said.

She added that plans to extend the Etaka-Uuvundhiya Canal to improve water access for farming and livestock is under way, while a tomato processing plant is planned for Omahenene in the Onesi constituency to discourage the export of raw produce.

On education and skills development, Shafudah said the government plans to upgrade the Ogongo rural development centre and Nakayale Vocational Training Centre, which will enable the youth to acquire diverse skills.

Shafudah noted that the struggle for economic emancipation remains ongoing and it demands the same unity and determination that characterised the fight to liberate Namibia from the yoke of colonialism.