Sudan: 64 Dead in East Darfur Hospital Strike, Who Reports 2,000+ Killed in Sudan Health Facilities

Ed Daein / Tawila — A drone strike at Ed Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur's capital on Friday, during Eid al-Fitr, has killed at least 64 people, including 13 children and three medical staff, and forced the only functioning hospital in the area out of service, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The strike reportedly took place on Friday during Eid el Fitr, wounding a further 89 people, including eight health workers. The attack damaged key departments, rendering the facility inoperable.

In a statement by the WHO on Saturday, they confirmed that more than 2,000 people have now been killed in 213 documented attacks on health facilities since the war began in April 2023.

Dr Ali Ibrahim Igbesh, East Darfur's Director General of Health, told Radio Dabanga that the bombardment destroyed the casualty ward and vital equipment, describing it as a "barbaric" attack on civilians.

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Authorities have since transferred services to 11 health centres and appealed for urgent support.

The UN humanitarian office expressed shock, calling such strikes unacceptable and urging respect for international law.

'SAF denies involvement'

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) denied responsibility, insisting it adheres to international norms and accusing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of similar attacks elsewhere.

The RSF accused the SAF of launching the drone that had struck the hospital

Emergency Lawyers group attributed the strike to SAF drones, calling it a massacre and a potential war crime. The Sudan Doctors Network and other civil groups also condemned the attack and demanded accountability.

'Fire leaves thousands homeless in North Darfur'

In North Darfur, a fire has swept through a displacement camp in Tawila, killing a five-year-old child and destroying at least 903 shelters.

The blaze reportedly broke out on Saturday and spread rapidly due to strong winds. Between 4,500 and 6,000 people have been left homeless, with hundreds of families losing all belongings and now living in the open.

Local emergency groups warned that such fires are becoming increasingly common across Darfur and Kordofan, particularly during the dry season.