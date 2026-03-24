Rwanda: Tuberculosis - 5-7 Percent of Patients Die Due to Late Detection

In Rwanda, more than 90 percent of patients who begin tuberculosis (TB) treatment are cured. However, a number of patients still seek care late, often when the disease is already advanced.

As a result, between 5 percent and 7 percent die shortly after starting treatment, largely due to delayed diagnosis, according to the Rwanda Biomedical Centre.

Marked every March 24, World Tuberculosis Day raises awareness and mobilises action to end the global TB epidemic. This year's theme is "Yes! We can end TB."

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Dr. Yves Mucyo Habimana, Acting Division Manager for TB and other respiratory communicable diseases at RBC, said Rwanda's TB incidence stands at 62 cases per 100,000 people, a 74 percent decline over the past 25 years.

The country's efforts align with the World Health Organization End TB Strategy (2016-2035), which aims to cut TB deaths by 95 percent and new infections by 90 percent globally.

Habimana noted that TB risk increases with close contact with untreated patients and poor environmental conditions such as inadequate ventilation. Weakened immunity, caused by conditions like HIV/AIDS, malnutrition, chronic illness, or age also heightens vulnerability.

"TB mainly affects the lungs and spreads through the air. A cough lasting two weeks or more is the most common symptom," he said, adding that fever, night sweats, weight loss, and coughing up blood are other warning signs.

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Despite free diagnosis and treatment, some patients delay testing or fail to complete medication due to limited awareness, stigma, and misinformation. In some cases, beliefs in witchcraft or reliance on traditional healers further delay hospital visits.

"Some patients only seek medical care when it is too late," he said.

He urged the media to intensify awareness campaigns to promote early testing and treatment adherence.

Faster diagnosis, wider screening

The government has strengthened its TB response by expanding early detection and improving diagnostic capacity, including the rollout of GeneXpert machines.

"These machines can detect TB bacteria and drug resistance within two hours, allowing immediate and appropriate treatment," Habimana said.

Introduced in 2012 at just six sites, the technology is now available at 86 testing centres nationwide, with at least one machine in every hospital and additional units in larger facilities and some health centres.

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Healthcare workers across the country have also been trained to diagnose and manage TB, ensuring timely identification and treatment of patients.

Community health workers play a key role in raising awareness, identifying suspected cases, and encouraging early care-seeking, helping to prevent severe illness.

The system is supported by a steady supply of diagnostic materials and medicines, with no reported stockouts.

Targeted screening is also conducted among high-risk groups, including prison populations and people living with HIV. During prison visits, inmates and staff are screened, with suspected cases undergoing further testing.

Habimana emphasised that eliminating TB will require sustained collective action.

"Anyone with symptoms should seek care immediately. Early diagnosis and strict adherence to treatment remain critical," he said.