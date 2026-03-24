Rwanda: PM Nsengiyumva Tips Leaders On Service Delivery, Problem-Solving

Ensuring the well-being of citizens requires more than policy commitments; it demands responsive leadership, coordinated action, and tangible results on the ground, says Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva.

He made these remarks on as he opened a consultative meeting central and local government officials on Monday, March 23, at Rwanda Military Academy, Gako, in Bugesera District.

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The Prime Minister outlined three critical areas that leaders must strengthen to improve citizens' lives: service delivery, problem-solving responsiveness, and boosting production.

The first such meeting since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic aims to reinforce coordination across all levels of leadership, by enhancing planning, accelerating grassroots transformation projects, and ensuring a results-driven development agenda.

Nsengiyumva emphasized the importance of collaboration. He proposed that such engagements become an annual tradition to sustain alignment and shared purpose across government institutions.

"No sector should work in isolation; our efforts should complement each other because we have a common mission to serve Rwandans," he said, stressing that unity and coordination are essential to delivering efficient and timely services.

He also called on leaders to be open and candid during the discussions, sharing both experiences and challenges to collectively find solutions.

Improving service delivery

The Prime Minister identified service delivery as the first and immediate priority. He noted that quality services must go beyond rhetoric and translate into real improvements in people's daily lives.

"Good service delivery concerns the needs of citizens, including clean water, access to utilities, roads that connect them to markets, healthcare, and quality education for their children," he said.

However, he acknowledged growing concerns among citizens regarding poor service delivery. Citing findings from the RGB's Governance Scorecard, Nsengiyumva highlighted a steady decline in service delivery satisfaction, from 78.2 percent in 2023 to 75.8 percent in 2024, and further down to 71.7 percent in 2025.

"These figures show that we must strengthen this aspect. We cannot continue business as usual and expect different results," he said.

He warned that poor service delivery often fuels corruption, erodes public trust, and ultimately undermines development. Rebuilding that trust, he said, requires a firm commitment to delivering quality and timely results, recognizing that access to such services is a fundamental right for citizens.

Addressing citizens' challenges proactively

The second priority focuses on identifying and resolving citizens' problems in a timely manner. Nsengiyumva underscored the importance of leaders staying close to the communities they serve.

Using agriculture as an example, he pointed to recurring challenges such as drought, floods, and limited access to inputs, all of which continue to affect farmers and threaten food security. These challenges, he noted, are increasingly intensified by climate change.

"Leaders must be closer to the people to understand their realities, whether it is drought-affected areas, floods, or farmers lacking inputs," he said.

He emphasized that many challenges can be addressed at the local level without requiring additional resources or intervention by central government. However, he said they persist due to a lack of accountability or initiative among leaders.

Beyond agriculture, he highlighted other pressing social issues, including child stunting, poor sanitation, and the consumption of substandard alcohol, which has claimed lives in some communities. Such issues, he said, should not persist in a country striving for inclusive development.

Leaders were urged to take responsibility, raise awareness, and ensure consistent follow-up within their communities. Where challenges exceed local capacity, they should promptly escalate them to the relevant authorities and ensure timely intervention.

Tackling low production and project delays

The third key priority is addressing insufficient production, which the Prime Minister described as a recurring concern in national development discussions.

He noted that while numerous projects have been launched to improve livelihoods and strengthen the economy, many fail to deliver expected results due to poor management and delays.

"Our economy grows in line with our ability to increase production capacity. When projects delay, jobs are lost, markets fail, and development stalls," he said.

Nsengiyumva called on district leaders to take ownership of projects implemented in their areas, regardless of which ministry initiated them. He emphasized the importance of regular monitoring, site visits, and proactive problem-solving.

"A leader cannot monitor a project from the office. You must visit, understand challenges, and act quickly to resolve them," he said.

He also stressed the need for stronger collaboration between ministries and districts, particularly during project planning and implementation. Proper planning, he said, must consider available resources, timelines, and local capacity to ensure feasibility and effectiveness.

A call for accountability and unity

The Prime Minister called for a shift in mindset among leaders, urging them to take initiative, embrace accountability, and lead by example.

"You have the power and resources, as well as the responsibility to make decisions, remove obstacles, and find solutions," he said.

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He reiterated that achieving meaningful results depends on collective effort and a shared commitment to serving citizens.

"All this will not be achieved unless we work together as one winning team, Team Rwanda," he said.

The Prime Minister concluded by reminding leaders to keep citizens at the center of their work, ensuring that discussions translate into results that improve lives across the country.

Strengthening decentralisation gains

Speaking at the meeting, Local Government Minister Dominique Habimana noted that the gathering comes as Rwanda marks 26 years of decentralisation.

He highlighted key achievements, including increased citizen participation through initiatives such as citizen councils, Imihigo performance contracts and Umuganda. Improvements have also been recorded in service delivery. He said local government leaders have renewed commitment to fixing loopholes, including in land services, construction, and agriculture.

Additionally, local government revenues have grown significantly, from Rwf48 billion to over Rwf98 billion, while public financial management has improved, with 27 districts meeting standards set by the Office of the Auditor General by 2025.

Habimana also pointed out that districts are increasingly tailoring Imihigo targets to reflect their local needs, enhancing the relevance and impact of development interventions.