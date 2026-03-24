Namibia: Health Minister Extends Medical Licensing Deadline to 2027 to Ease Pressure On Namibian Doctors

Minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao has granted health professionals a temporary extension to meet new licensing requirements under the Health Professions Act.

This follows concerns over the implementation of the new requirements.

According to a government notice issued on Friday, registered health professionals who examine and treat patients will be allowed to continue practising without a new licence until 31 March 2027.

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The notice states that affected practitioners are "deemed licensed" during this period, provided they apply for and obtain the required licence before the new deadline.

They are also required to comply with all other provisions of the act and related regulations.

The move follows concerns raised by the Namibia Medical Society (NMS), which had received numerous enquiries from practitioners about the requirement to obtain a licence before 20 March this year to remain compliant.

In a members' update issued on 5 March, the NMS says the Health Professions Act introduced a requirement for healthcare professionals to hold a licence to practise, in addition to being registered with the Health Professions Council of Namibia (HPCNA).

The act allowed for a 12-month transitional period that ended on 20 March this year, during which practitioners were regarded as licensed while applying for new certification.

However, the society says the operational framework needed to implement the licensing system was not finalised in time.

It said key elements such as application forms and procedures were only published on 23 February this year through Government Gazette No 8853.

The NMS further indicated that the HPCNA on 26 February issued a circular urging practitioners to obtain licences before the 20 March deadline, creating pressure for healthcare workers.

Following this, the society engaged both the HPCNA and the ministry, proposing that the implementation deadline be postponed to allow for a more orderly transition.

It recommended the use of Section 83 of the act, which allows the minister to grant exemptions for a specified period.

"The practical effect of such a measure would be that healthcare professionals who are already registered and providing clinical services would be deemed to be licensed to practise until 31 March 2027," the NMS says in its update.

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The society says the delay in implementing the licensing requirement would not pose additional risks to patients, as practitioners would remain subject to existing regulatory frameworks governing registration and professional conduct.

It further says the main issue is administrative, rather than related to patient safety or professional standards.