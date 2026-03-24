Namibia: Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Addresses Independence Anniversary At State House Windhoek

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State House, Windhoek. 21 March 2026.

It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the State House this afternoon as we celebrate Namibia's 36 years of independence.

Earlier today, at the stroke of midnight, as Namibia entered 21 March, I had the honour of addressing the nation. In that moment, I was reminded, as if it were yesterday, of that historic night at the Independence Stadium, when we witnessed the Namibian flag being hoisted as the South African colonial flag was lowered. It was a moment that marked not only the end of one chapter, but the birth of a sovereign nation. On that day, our founding president, Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, declared to the world that Namibia was now free, that Africa's last colony had been liberated, and that the destiny of our country was now firm in our own hands.

Those words were not merely a declaration. They were a promise. That was a promise that never again would the people of Namibia be subjected to colonial rule, and that the future of this nation would forever be shaped by its own people.

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Today, as Namibia marks 36 years of independence, we gather not only to celebrate our sovereignty, but also to reflect on the journey that has brought us here, and the partnerships that continue to shape our future.

In many ways, Independence Day is our national new year, a moment to take stock, to renew our commitments, and to look ahead with purpose and confidence.

Over the past days, I have received numerous messages of congratulations from heads of state and government, as well as leaders of international organisations across the world. These messages are a testament to the enduring friendships Namibia has cultivated over the years.

We deeply appreciate these gestures of goodwill, and I kindly request that you convey our sincere gratitude to the leaders you represent.

I wish to extend a special welcome to my elder brother, Olusegun Obasanjo, who joined us on this remarkable day. Through him I extend our warm greetings to the people of Nigeria, a nation that stood firm with Namibia during our struggle for freedom. We recall with great appreciation the term "the frontline states and Nigeria".

As we celebrate, we also remember the nations that gave shelter to our people, the friends and comrades who stood with us, and the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice so that Namibia could be free.

None of what we celebrate today would have been possible without the countries and individuals who stood by us. Those who believed in our right to self-determination and freedom, and who understood, from their own experience, what it means to be downtrodden.

Many shared with us what little they had, so that we too could one day stand as a free nation, free from oppression, free from economic exploitation, and free from social degradation.

There is a saying that when the storm has passed, one must never forget those who stood in the rain with you. As a nation, we carry that memory with humility and gratitude. Like the elephant, whose strength is matched by its memory, Namibia does not forget those who stood with her in times of struggle.

In our region, we can talk of the independent neighbouring countries, namely Angola and Zambia, who suffered attacks by the South African colonial regime. Direct and through the Organisation of African Unity, most African countries rendered support to our struggle.

In Europe, the socialist countries under the leadership of the USSR, among other things, provided us with military hardware, safe places for our children and training, as well as educating our youth. While the Scandinavian countries contributed to transport and logistics. In Asia, China, India and others were the pillars of our support from that part of the world.

Our special appreciation goes to the individuals and members of the anti-apartheid movements in Europe and America for having mobilised their communities to support our struggle under difficult circumstances.

Your presence here today, members of the diplomatic corps, represents that solidarity which the Namibian people highly valued. We look forward to your countries and organisations continuing to work with us on our road to economic independence.

Over the past 36 years, Namibia has built a strong foundation of peace, stability, and democratic governance.

Yet, we are mindful that the work is not complete. The expectations of our people, especially our youth, call on us to accelerate inclusive development, create opportunities, and ensure that the benefits of independence are shared by all.

Our government remains committed to a people-centred development agenda, focused on key priorities such as agriculture, sports, youth empowerment, education, health, creative industries, and access to land and housing.

These efforts are supported by critical enablers namely energy, mining, oil and gas, tourism, water, fisheries, and logistics, all aimed at building a resilient and inclusive economy.

On the international front, Namibia remains guided by the principles of solidarity, peaceful coexistence, and respect for international law.

We remain ever mindful that Namibia is a child of international solidarity, born out of the collective support of nations and peoples who stood with us in our time of need. We therefore carry forward that same spirit in our engagement with the world, anchored in peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and shared progress.

We will continue to work within the Southern African Development Community, the African Union, and the United Nations to promote peace, justice, and a fair global order. We also reaffirm our solidarity with the people of Cuba, Palestine, Western Sahara and Sudan.

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The diplomatic corps remains valued partners in advancing our national priorities. As we mark this important landmark, we look forward to deepening our cooperation in trade, investment, skills development, and sustainable development for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

We would like to see strong people-to-people contact, as well as business-to-business partnerships. We would like to see a strong Namibia private sector contributing to the economic development of our country, and most importantly to ensure that Namibia's natural resources benefit Namibians.

Against that background, on behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of Namibia, I thank you for your continued friendship and solidarity.

Distinguished guests,

May I now kindly ask you to join me in proposing a toast. To the good health of the heads of state and government you represent, and leaders of international organisations, to the continued prosperity of your nations, and to the enduring friendship between your countries, your organisations and the Republic of Namibia.

I thank you.

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