Uganda: Mityana Municipality Cracks Down On Street Vendors to Restore Order and Improve Sanitation

Authorities in Mityana Municipality have stepped up efforts to restore trade order and improve sanitation by removing vendors from streets and enforcing stricter regulations for business operators.

Municipal leaders say the move is aimed at decongesting streets, promoting cleanliness, and ensuring that businesses operate in an organized environment that supports public health.

Speaking about the development, the Mayor of Mityana Municipality, Faustine Mukambwe Lukonge, said authorities have already cleared several streets of vendors who had been operating along roadsides and pedestrian walkways.

"We have taken a decision to clear all the streets in the municipality of roadside vendors in order to restore order and ensure smooth movement of both vehicles and pedestrians," Lukonge said.

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The mayor added that the municipality has also introduced new sanitation requirements for traders operating within the town.

Under the new directive, all shop owners must install proper waste management facilities at their business premises.

"Every trader operating a shop must have a dustbin and ensure proper waste disposal within their premises. This is important in maintaining a clean and healthy trading environment for both traders and customers," Lukonge explained.

Municipal authorities say the new measures are part of broader efforts to improve urban management as the town continues to grow.

Officials have warned that traders who fail to comply with the new regulations will face enforcement measures in line with municipal laws.

The municipality has therefore called on all business operators to cooperate with authorities and follow the new guidelines to maintain order and hygiene in the town.

Leaders believe that the initiative will not only improve sanitation but also create a more organized business environment that benefits both traders and residents in Mityana Municipality.