Uganda: Community-Led Tree Planting Initiative Targets Forest Loss in Adjumani District

Refugee-hosting Adjumani District has intensified efforts to address rapid forest depletion, with the rate of forest cover loss now reported to be twice that of replanting.

This worrying trend, largely driven by population growth and the rising demand for wood fuel, has raised concern among environmentalists and local authorities.

Many households continue to rely heavily on firewood and charcoal, placing increasing pressure on already strained forest resources.

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In response, Friends of Zoka have launched the "Plant Three Trees per Household" initiative in Pachara Sub-county. The campaign aims to promote environmental conservation and restore degraded forest cover across the district.

William Amanzuru Lesile, Team Leader of Friends of Zoka, has called for urgent community action to restore forest cover in Adjumani District.

"The future of our environment depends on what we do today. Forests are disappearing faster than we can replace them, and this should concern everyone," Amanzuru said.

He emphasized that the "Plant Three Trees per Household" initiative is designed to empower communities to take responsibility.

"Every household must be part of the solution. Planting trees is not just an activity--it is a commitment to protect livelihoods, biodiversity, and future generations," he added, urging sustained participation.

Speaking at the event, Anzoa Fiona Evening the Female District Councillor representing the youth emphasized the importance of community participation in environmental protection.

"This initiative calls on every household to take responsibility. Protecting our forests starts with individual action," she said.

Adjumani District Forestry Officer, Francis Ojja, warned that the current rate of deforestation is unsustainable and requires immediate intervention.

"The rate at which we are losing forest cover is alarming. If no action is taken, the long-term environmental impact will be severe," Ojja cautioned.

He added that the district is promoting agroforestry and community sensitization as key strategies to encourage sustainable use of forest resources.

Meanwhile, Adjumani Town Clerk, Patrick Keleture, linked environmental conservation to improved waste management practices.

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"Environmental protection goes hand in hand with proper waste management. We must adopt responsible practices if we are to protect our ecosystems," Keleture noted.

The "Plant Three Trees per Household" initiative is expected to mobilize communities across Pachara Sub-county and beyond, fostering a culture of conservation and ensuring a more sustainable future for Adjumani District.