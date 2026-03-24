Rwanda: Through the Lens - Hundreds Attend Local and Central Government Meeting in Gako

President Paul Kagame on Monday, March 23, joined hundreds of leaders for a consultative meeting bringing together central and local government officials at Rwanda Military Academy, Gako in Bugesera District.

The meeting was officially opened by Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva.

The first gathering of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic aims to strengthen coordination across different levels of leadership, improve planning, accelerate transformative grassroots projects, and advance a results-driven development agenda.

During his remarks, President Kagame urged both central and local government leaders to prioritize citizens' needs, cautioning against a growing pattern of repeated mistakes, poor planning, and weak accountability in public service.