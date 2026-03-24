Kenya: Poor Sanitation, Informal Settlements Limit Nairobi's Global Appeal

Nairobi — Nairobi has ranked 73rd in the Social Index of the Global Attractiveness Index (GAI) for emerging and fast-growing cities, underscoring persistent gaps in sanitation and social infrastructure.

The study by DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa and The European House Ambrosetti cites limited access to sanitation and the high number of residents living in informal settlements as key factors behind the ranking.

The city is home to Kibera--one of Africa's largest informal settlements--with an estimated population of between 250,000 and 500,000 residents facing challenges in access to clean water, sanitation, and basic services.

Other informal settlements, including Mathare and Mukuru, further highlight structural barriers to social development.

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Despite these challenges, Nairobi performs better in other areas, ranking 39th globally in economic indicators and 35th in environmental performance, supported by relatively strong air quality and access to basic drinking water.

However, the report notes that social infrastructure remains a key constraint to the city's global competitiveness.

"The GAI gives a clear, data-backed roadmap for where African cities need to invest. Social inclusion is not optional--it is essential for cities to fully realize their economic potential," said Hennie Heymans.

In urban infrastructure, Nairobi ranks 65th, with digital connectivity and sewerage systems identified as urgent areas for improvement.

Across the continent, cities such as Johannesburg, Port Louis and Gaborone were cited as examples where stronger social and infrastructure foundations support higher global rankings.

Pietro Maninni noted that inclusive housing, improved sanitation, and modern urban services could significantly boost Nairobi's competitiveness.

The GAI concludes that cities balancing economic growth with social inclusion and reliable infrastructure are better positioned to attract investment and integrate into global trade networks.