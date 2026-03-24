Ethiopia, India Forge Stronger AI Alliance With High-Level Tech Visit

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and India have taken a significant step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital innovation.

The step was taken following a high-level visit by Indian technology firms to the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute (EAII) today.

The delegation, led by Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia Anil Kumar Rai, included representatives of Indian companies operating in Ethiopia across sectors such as agriculture, information and communication technology, and digital services.

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Following the engagement, the delegation was briefed by the institute's Director General, Worku Gachena, who highlighted the institution's rapid growth since its establishment.

Ethiopia formally entered the AI space with the establishment of the institute in 2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The initiative forms part of a broader national strategy to promote digital transformation and innovation, with a focus on advancing AI research, developing local talent, and applying emerging technologies across key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, and public services.

The institute also aligns with Ethiopia's wider Digital Ethiopia 2030 vision, aimed at modernizing the economy through technology-driven growth.

According to government sources, Ethiopia has made steady progress in building AI capacity since the institute's launch, including training professionals, initiating pilot projects, and strengthening collaboration with universities and international partners.

Worku emphasized that artificial intelligence is becoming central to Ethiopia's development ambitions, not merely as a resource for advanced economies, but as a transformative tool to address pressing economic challenges and deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

He further noted that the institute is developing systematic AI infrastructure, including data centers and digital tools, to ensure services are accessible, effective, and tailored to public needs.

He also recalled the recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a milestone that elevated Ethiopia-India relations to a strategic partnership.

On his part, Ambassador Rai stated that this marks his third visit to the institute since its inauguration, underscoring India's commitment to deepening AI cooperation.

He highlighted the shared demographic advantage of both nations, noting their large youth populations and the importance of leveraging technology to address emerging challenges.

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He pointed to India's experience in digital inclusion through platforms such as Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface, and Open Network for Digital Commerce, which have expanded access to digital services at the grassroots level.

The ambassador expressed confidence that similar initiatives could be adapted to Ethiopia in line with its Digital Ethiopia 2030 vision, which includes expanding high-speed 5G connectivity to more than 100 towns and increasing smartphone penetration nationwide.

During the visit, experts from the institute delivered technical presentations demonstrating the application of artificial intelligence across sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, e-learning, public services, and data systems.

The engagement also involved ICT stakeholders working with the African Union, highlighting the broader regional significance of digital transformation efforts.

The ongoing collaboration is expected to further strengthen ties between Ethiopia and India, particularly in the fields of technology and innovation.