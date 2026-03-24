Tanzania Tasks Ewura to Monitor Fuel Hoarding As Energy Crisis Threatens the Globe

DODOMA: THE Energy Minister, Deogratius Ndejembi, has directed the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) to conduct thorough inspections of fuel storage facilities to ensure that no traders are hoarding fuel in anticipation of price increases amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Speaking today, March 23, 2026, in Dodoma during a meeting with institutions under the Ministry of Energy, Ndejembi emphasized that Tanzania has sufficient fuel reserves, assuring that citizens should continue to receive uninterrupted services. He stated that the government is committed to ensuring efficient fuel distribution across all regions of the country.

Furthermore, Minister Ndejembi ordered the formation of a special task force comprising experts from the Petroleum Bulk Procurement Agency (PBPA), EWURA, the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), and security agencies. The team will closely monitor fuel imports and ensure that all shipments in transit arrive on schedule.

Ndejembi warned that the global fuel market remains unstable, with some countries experiencing price surges, and stressed that the government will not tolerate any breaches of fuel import contracts under any pretext.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy in charge of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dr James Mataragio, stated that Tanzania has sufficient fuel reserves to last until July 2026, a result of early preparations by the government in collaboration with its institutions.

According to PBPA data, the country currently holds 474 million litres of petrol, sufficient for 78 days; 392 million liters of diesel for 50 days; and 55 million litres of aviation fuel for 91 days.

EWURA has also pledged to continue regulating the market to prevent arbitrary price increases and to ensure that fuel availability remains reliable.