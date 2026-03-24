Tanzania: Zanzibar, U.S. Holds Talks to Broaden Ties in Health, Climate Change, Trade Sectors

Zanzibar — THE President of Zanzibar and the Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, met with the Acting United States Ambassador to Tanzania, Ambassador Andrew Lentz, for talks aimed at strengthening cooperation between Zanzibar and the United States across various sectors.

The discussions took place today, March 23, 2026, at the State House in Zanzibar. During the meeting, Dr Mwinyi highlighted that the ongoing Mangapwani Integrated Port Project is expected to address existing challenges and accelerate Zanzibar's economic growth due to the significant investments underway. The project includes power generation plants with a capacity of 200 megawatts, fuel storage tanks, and a port capable of handling larger vessels, which will help reduce congestion at Malindi Port.

Dr Mwinyi also emphasized that Zanzibar will continue to collaborate with the United States in multiple areas and expressed gratitude for its contributions to Tanzania, including Zanzibar.

He noted that there are still many opportunities for U.S. companies and investors to invest in the country.

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For his part, Ambassador Andrew Lentz commended the development progress achieved in Zanzibar, particularly in infrastructure construction, noting that it provides a strong foundation for attracting investment, promoting economic growth, and improving citizens' well-being.

He also pledged that the United States will continue to expand its cooperation with Zanzibar, especially in the sectors of health, climate change, trade, and investment.