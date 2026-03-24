Ethiopia Remains a Beacon of Pan-Africanism - Zimbabwe's Chief Justice

Addis Ababa — Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, Luke Malaba underscored Ethiopia's firm commitment to freedom and human dignity has solidified its position as a premier symbol of Pan-Africanism.

In an exclusive interview with the ENA, Malaba characterized Ethiopia as a beacon for the continent.

He emphasized that the nation's storied history of resisting colonization is not just a point of pride, but a defining force that continues to shape its national identity and exert a profound influence across Africa.

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He said Ethiopians place liberty and human dignity at the core of their values, shaping a national outlook where freedom is treated as essential.

"Ethiopia's long-standing independence has fostered a profound love of freedom. For students of politics and advocates of Pan-Africanism, Ethiopia stands out. Freedom is regarded there not merely as a political goal but as an indispensable matter of human dignity," he underscored.

Malaba further noted that Ethiopia's ability to preserve its sovereignty for centuries, while many African nations fell under colonial rule, has deeply embedded a culture of freedom within its society.

He also underlined that Ethiopia's leadership in African unity, citing its role as host of the African Union headquarters and its historic support for liberation movements across the continent.

"Ethiopia's decision to host the African Union headquarters and its early support for liberation movements across the continent demonstrate, both symbolically and practically, its leadership role in the Pan-African movement and will remain so for the foreseeable future," he added.

Beyond politics, Malaba praised Ethiopia's social values, particularly its culture of hospitality, which he described as a genuine reflection of respect for human dignity.

"There is a high regard for Ethiopia as a country and people that explains the natural friendliness of Ethiopians," he emphasized, adding, "That hospitality reflects a true respect for the other and a belief in shared humanity."