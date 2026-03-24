Kenya: Doctors Treat Tuju Inside Karen Police Station Amid Detention Orders

23 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Cabinet Minister Raphael Tuju received medical attention from doctors dispatched from Karen hospital while in detention at Karen Police Station on Monday.

Police officials confirmed that Tuju's treatment was administered within the station after he reported health concerns following his arrest after he resurfaced.

According to officers, despite the medical attention, Tuju cannot be released due to directives from senior officials.

"This is a matter under orders from above. We are following instructions and cannot release him at this time," a senior police officer at Karen station stated.

Tuju was arrested shortly after resurfacing from what his family and lawyers had described as a mysterious disappearance.

He had presented himself at a police station to record a statement regarding the incident when events took a chaotic turn.

According to his legal team, officers abruptly moved in and arrested him before he could formally book a statement in the Occurrence Book.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin accused him of deception saying he was at he Karen residence the whole time he had allegedly disappeared.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Amin accused Tuju of misleading the public and said the police moved quickly to secure his home once the situation was flagged.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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