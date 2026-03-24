Tanzania Marks Meteorological Day With a Call to Respect Weather Warning Systems

Dar es Salaam — THE Transport Minister Makame Mbarawa has urged the sector's stakeholders to use and rely on accurate weather information, while supporting government efforts to strengthen national weather monitoring systems.

The appeal was made in his message marking World Meteorological Day, where he emphasized that this year's theme focuses on promoting precise weather measurement to protect lives and property.

Citing data from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Prof. Mbarawa stated that weather-related disasters have caused losses amounting to 4.3tri US dollars and claimed the lives of 2 million people globally between 1970 and 2021.

He highlighted that this underscores the critical need to enhance early warning systems, particularly in developing countries.

He further explained that the government continues to invest in modern technologies, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and in improving the network of weather stations to increase the accuracy of weather data. These measures aim to support various sectors such as agriculture, transport, and energy in making informed, evidence-based decisions.

Professor Mbarawa also noted that these improvements will enhance the efficiency of the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) in providing weather services and contribute to strengthening the nation's resilience against the impacts of climate change.