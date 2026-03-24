Tanzania: Call for Tanzanian to Pay Attention to the Weather Forecast As the Wet Season Hits Across Regions

23 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — TANZANIAN citizens have been urged to pay attention to and use accurate weather information to protect themselves from disasters and make productive decisions in their daily activities, in response to the increasing impacts of climate change.

The call was made by Dr Ladislaus Chang'a, Director General of the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA), in his message marking World Meteorological Day on March 23, 2026. Dr Chang'a emphasized the importance of strengthening monitoring systems and using weather data to support daily decision-making and safeguard lives.

He stated that this year's theme focuses on encouraging investment in weather monitoring systems to enable the provision of early warnings, a measure that helps save lives, protect property, and strengthen community resilience against weather-related disasters.

Dr Chang'a explained that the government has heavily invested in modern infrastructure, including weather radars, autonomous weather stations, and advanced data processing systems. These investments have improved the accuracy of weather forecasting and enhanced service delivery to various sectors, including agriculture, transport, and energy.

Additionally, he noted that through collaboration with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the use of modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), TMA continues to strengthen its services and contribute internationally. Dr Chang'a emphasized that investment in meteorological services is a key foundation for sustainable development and national security.

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