Ethiopia Pushes Agribusiness Overhaul As Minister Calls for Stronger Private Investment to Secure Food Sovereignty

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is stepping up efforts to transform its agribusiness sector, with senior officials calling for stronger private investment to achieve food sovereignty and reduce reliance on imports.

Agriculture Minister Addisu Arega said private investors play a decisive role in driving agricultural transformation and ensuring the country's food security.

Speaking at a stakeholder consultation forum in Addis Ababa assessing large-scale agricultural land investments, the minister emphasized that the government's Medemer State philosophy places food self-sufficiency at the center of the East African nation's policy.

Ethiopia is pursuing a broad overhaul of its agricultural sector under the Medemer philosophy, with a focus on expanding domestic production capacity and strengthening resilience.

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"The concept of Medemer is primarily focused on ensuring that the country achieves sufficient food production and becomes self-sufficient," Addisu said.

Under the revised Agricultural and Rural Development Policy, agricultural investment has been identified as one of nine strategic priority areas.

The government is seeking to boost private sector participation, with an emphasis on increasing both the volume and quality of agricultural output.

The minister noted that about 8,742 investors are currently engaged in the sector, with nearly 2.3 million hectares of land allocated for agricultural development. However, he acknowledged ongoing performance challenges.

"Only about 45 percent of the allocated land is currently under active use, which shows the need to strengthen productivity and operational efficiency," he said.

Addisu also pointed to Ethiopia's lag in agribusiness development compared to peer countries, citing limited adoption of modern technologies and innovative practices. He highlighted Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia as examples of how technology and innovation can significantly boost agricultural productivity and competitiveness.

State Minister of Agriculture Meles Mekonen underscored the sector's critical role in the national economy, particularly in job creation and livelihoods.

"Agriculture not only provides a foundation for food security but also creates employment opportunities, particularly for a large number of youths and women," Meles said.

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He stressed that expanding participation among these groups, alongside adopting modern farming techniques and optimizing land use, is essential to improving productivity and strengthening the sector.

Meles also highlighted the need for sustained government support to encourage investment and innovation, noting that enhancing farmer education and integrating modern practices will be key to building a resilient agribusiness system and ensuring access to safe and affordable food.