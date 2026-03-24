South Africa: Quality Healthcare Must Be Accessible to All South Africans - President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed government's commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare, saying excellence in medical care must be available to all South Africans, regardless of their income or location.

In his weekly newsletter to the nation on Monday, the President pointed to the successful separation of the conjoined twins at Mankweng Hospital as a powerful example of the capabilities within the country's public health system.

READ | Mankweng twins doing well

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President Ramaphosa described the complex operation as a remarkable achievement that reflects the skill, dedication and resilience of healthcare professionals in South Africa.

"This achievement is more than a medical milestone. It is proof of what our public health system is capable of. It is a reminder that South Africa possesses world-class medical expertise, not only in the private hospitals in our cities, but also in public facilities serving communities that have historically been neglected and underserved," he said.

The President noted that the success at Mankweng underscores the impact of sustained investment in medical training and development, including subsidised education, bursaries and practical training programmes for healthcare workers.

However, he cautioned that many South Africans still face challenges in accessing quality healthcare, despite the constitutional guarantee of this right.

"Our Constitution guarantees every person the right of access to healthcare services. That right cannot depend on where you were born, how much you earn or where you live," President Ramaphosa said.

He said bridging the gap between the constitutional promise and the lived reality of many citizens is the driving force behind the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).

According to the President, the NHI is not merely a funding mechanism, but a transformative instrument aimed at ensuring that all South Africans can access quality healthcare services without financial hardship.

President Ramaphosa also highlighted the stark inequality between the public and private healthcare sectors, noting that while only about 16% of the population relies on private healthcare, significantly more resources are spent per patient in that system compared to the public sector, which serves the majority.

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"These two parts of our healthcare system cannot continue to operate in parallel, as if serving two separate nations. They must work together in service of one nation," he said.

The President called for stronger collaboration between public and private healthcare providers, academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies and communities to improve service delivery and share expertise.

He further outlined ongoing efforts to strengthen the public health system in preparation for the NHI, including upgrading facilities, expanding the community health worker programme, improving access to medicines and introducing digital systems.

President Ramaphosa said healthcare workers remain central to these efforts, emphasising the need to support and retain skilled professionals within the public sector.

"The great achievement at Mankweng Hospital has shown us what is possible. It has also reminded us of what is necessary: a health system that serves every South African with excellence, compassion and dedication. Equal access to quality health care must be the standard we set and the constitutional promise that we keep," he said.