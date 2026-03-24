Southern Africa: President Ramaphosa Urges Unity As SADC Marks Liberation Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Southern African nations to remain united and vigilant in safeguarding their hard-won freedom, as the region commemorates Southern Africa Liberation Day.

In a statement on Monday, President Ramaphosa - in his capacity as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) - paid tribute to the men and women who sacrificed their lives in the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

"Through their unwavering commitment and resilience, many freedom fighters and ordinary citizens made immense sacrifices in the fight against colonial rule and apartheid, laying the foundation for the peace, dignity, and sovereignty we uphold today," the President said.

President Ramaphosa also reflected on the historic Battle of Cuito Cuanavale in Angola, describing it as a turning point in the liberation of Southern Africa. He acknowledged the role played by Cuba in supporting regional liberation movements against apartheid forces.

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The President said the battle contributed significantly to Namibia's independence in 1990 and paved the way for South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994.

While describing Liberation Day as a key milestone, President Ramaphosa stressed that it should not be treated as a symbolic ritual, but rather as an opportunity for reflection on the region's progress in achieving self-determination, economic control and dignity.

He reiterated the importance of preserving liberation history, highlighting a 2018 SADC resolution to integrate the history of Southern Africa's liberation into school curricula across member states.

President Ramaphosa further encouraged the naming of heritage sites, monuments and institutions after fallen heroes and heroines, saying this would preserve their legacy and inspire future generations.

Amid an increasingly uncertain global environment, the President urged SADC member states to remain focused and united in advancing regional integration and development.

"The liberation we commemorate will remain incomplete as long as some of our fellow Africans continue to yearn for self-determination," he said, expressing solidarity with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

President Ramaphosa emphasised that peace and dialogue must remain central to sustaining freedom and building a more just and equitable world.

"As with the SADC Founders and many who fought tirelessly for our liberation, we reaffirm that it is neither the colour of our skin, nor the size of our military arsenals, nor the magnitude of our national budgets that should determine our humanity or the sustainability of the human race as a whole.

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"May dialogue and peace be our most righteous armour to safeguard the freedom we continue to enjoy and work collectively toward a more just and equitable world," he said.

He concluded by wishing the SADC region a peaceful and reflective Liberation Day.