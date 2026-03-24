Somalia: Somali Elite Forces Carry Out Targeted Operation Against Al-Shabaab in Middle Shabelle

23 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, March 23, 2026 — Somali National Army (SNA) forces, including the elite Gorgor Commandos, carried out a carefully planned operation in areas under the Warciise district of Middle Shabelle region, targeting Al-Shabaab militants, officials said.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by Somali security forces to dismantle Al-Shabaab, that continue to threaten civilians and destabilize the region. According to military sources, the operation specifically focused on Al-Shabaab cells that had been operating covertly in the targeted areas.

Colonel Dhamme Mohamed Omar Dufaan, commander of the 195th unit of the 19th Brigade, told SNA media that the main objective of the mission was to track down and degrade the operational capabilities of Al-Shabaab militias.

"These groups have been terrorizing local communities, and this operation aims to neutralize their capacity to carry out attacks," he said.

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The military did not report any casualties, but sources indicated that the operation involved multiple coordinated strikes and ground maneuvers to flush out militants from key hideouts.

Officials said the forces are continuing follow-up operations to ensure Al-Shabaab elements in the region are fully dismantled.

Middle Shabelle has been a hotspot for militant activity in central Somalia, with Al-Shabaab often exploiting rural districts to regroup and launch attacks against civilians and government forces.

Somali security officials have intensified joint operations, including specialized commando raids, as part of a broader national campaign to eliminate extremist threats and restore stability.

The SNA emphasized that these operations are aimed at protecting local populations and ensuring long-term security across the region.

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