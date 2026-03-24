Somalia Announces Nationwide, Transparent Election Process

Mogadishu, March 23, 2026 — Somalia's Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation has informed the public that the country is entering a nationwide election phase, which will be transparent and conducted in accordance with national laws.

The ministry said that elections are a constitutional right of every citizen and play a key role in strengthening public trust, promoting accountability, and ensuring that communities participate directly in choosing representatives for various government institutions.

It added that the electoral process will be free and fair, guided by democratic principles, transparency, and the protection of citizens' rights.

The ministry also confirmed that all institutions involved in the electoral process will soon fulfill their responsibilities in line with the country's legal framework.

The Somali federal government reiterated its commitment to strengthening governance, implementing democratic systems, and holding credible elections with full public participation.