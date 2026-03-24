Somalia: EU to Boost Naval Missions Off Somalia, Red Sea, but Holds Back On Direct U.S. Military Support

Brussels — European Union leaders agreed to reinforce naval operations off the coast of Somalia and in the Red Sea, while stopping short of committing to direct military support for the United States as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate.

In a joint statement issued after an EU summit, leaders said they would increase ships and assets under the EU Naval Force's anti-piracy mission, Atalanta, operating off Somalia, as well as the Red Sea mission, Operation Aspides.

However, the bloc declined to expand the mandate of these operations to include the strategic Strait of Hormuz, despite earlier proposals to do so.

The statement broadly condemned actions that disrupt freedom of navigation, particularly those affecting global oil flows and trade, but made no mention of new military assistance to Washington.

EU leaders also called on all parties involved in the conflict to exercise restraint and halt attacks targeting critical infrastructure, including energy and water facilities.

They specifically condemned Iran's military actions, reiterating that Tehran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.