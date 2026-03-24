Nigeria: Finally, ICPC Files Multiple Charges Against El-Rufai, to Be Arraigned in Kaduna Tuesday

Abuja — After spending about a month and five days in custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai would on Tuesday be formally arraigned in Kaduna courts for various offences ranging from money laundering to abuse of office.

The arraignment follows the filing of charges against the former governor and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) both at the Kaduna division of the Federal High Court and a High Court of Kaduna State.

el-Rufai has been in custody of the ICPC since his arrest on February 18, shortly after he was released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-corruption agency had on February 19, obtained an order of a Bwari magistrate court to detain el-Rufai for two weeks for the purpose of investigation. The order was subsequently extended on March 5, for another two weeks.

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However, before the expiration of the remand order, the commission on March 18, filed charges against the former governor, following which he would be arraigned on March 24.

According to the Head, Media and Public Communications, ICPC, John Odey, the former governor would be arraigned alongside one Joel Adoga at the Federal High Court of Nigeria in the Kaduna Judicial Division on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

"The suit with number FHC/KD/73/2026 has charges ranging from conversion of and possession of public property, to money laundering", Odey disclosed in a statement issued to journalists on Monday.

He added that el-Rufai in another charge, number KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26, would be arraigned alongside one Amadu Sule (LEDA), before a Kaduna State High Court in the Kaduna Judicial Division.

"The charges in the State High Court case range from abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud to conferring undue advantage, among others.

"Both charges were filed by the ICPC on March 18, 2026.

"The date of arraignment in the State High Court will be communicated at the appropriate time as determined by the Court.

"The ICPC wishes to inform the public that Mallam Nasir El-Rufa'i has been duly served.

"The ICPC restates its commitment to adhering fully to due process and the rule of law at all times", the statement added.

Recall that Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a Federal High Court in Abuja, had recently granted permission to ICPC to access and analyse data from electronics devises it recently recovered from the Abuja residence of the former governor of Kaduna State.

The judge gave the permission while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application filed and moved by the commission's lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha.

The anti-corruption agency claimed it needed to access the devices for the purposes of inspection, forensic examination, and forensic extraction of data in furtherance of its ongoing investigation of the ex-governor.

The devices included a Sony HD-EGS storage device, a ITB Transcend storage device, Toshiba storage device, Samsung mobile phone, Nokia mobile phone - N958GB, Blackberry mobile phone device and a Google IDEOS phone.

Others are Samsung storage device-SPO802N, Remarkable tablet, Apple MacBook Pro - black, Seagate Freeagent desk external drive, ZTE mobile phone, 10 pieces of flash drives and Microcell memory card.

Justice Abdulmalik had in the ruling, ordered the inspection, forensic examination, forensic extraction of data, i.e., public documents, WhatsApp conversations, text messages, pictures, call logs and related information and analyse same forensically or otherwise from the said electronic devices which were seized in the course of investigation for purpose of investigation activity.

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The ICPC had last month following a search order entered the Abuja residence of El-Rufai and obtained the said electronic devices among other documents, in the presence of his wife and son.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Service (DSS), had already charged the former governor to court for allegedly wiretapping the phone lines of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

His arraignment before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court has been delayed by his investigation by the ICPC.

But, el-Rufai who has continued to maintain his innocence in all the allegations has been insisting that his trial was politically motivated.