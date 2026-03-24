South Africa: Motsoaledi Vows Tribunal Over Hospital Deaths - South African News Briefs - March 24, 2026



Motsoaledi Ready for Tribunal in Gauteng Deaths Probe

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has said that he is prepared to establish a tribunal if any parties dispute the health ombud's findings into two patient deaths in Gauteng, reports EWN. This comes after damning reports into the death of psychiatric patient Lerato Mohlamme at George Mukhari Academic Hospital and a neonatal death at Netcare Femina Hospital. Investigations revealed systemic failures, including poor patient care, safety breaches and governance issues with the neonatal case linked to incorrect medication and breakdowns in communication. Motsoaledi said that while affected parties can challenge the findings, the government will continue to act on the ombud's recommendations unless a court rules otherwise.

Thabo Bester Back in Court Over Escape Charges

Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester is set to appear in the High Court in Johannesburg, reports SABC News. This follows his urgent application challenging charges linked to his escape from custody. Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022 after faking his death in a prison cell fire. The escape allegedly involved assistance from Nandipha Magudumana and several prison officials. His recent urgent application to be transferred to a Pretoria prison was dismissed for the second time by the High Court. He remains held at eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre due to security concerns.

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Four Suspects Killed in Durban Police Shootout

Four suspected criminals were killed in a shootout with police in Bellair, south of Durban, reports EWN. Police said the group, which was sought for various crimes, was pounced on at a hair salon believed to have been their longtime hideout. Police tracked the suspects to a house believed to be their hideout near a hair salon, where the confrontation occurred after they attempted to flee. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the group had been under investigation for months and was suspected of involvement in kidnappings and other crimes in the area.

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