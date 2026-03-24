Kenya Ships First Duty-Free Farm Exports to China

Nairobi — Kenya has exported its first batch of agricultural products to China under a duty-free arrangement, marking a boost for local exporters seeking access to the Asian market.

The shipment was flagged off by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki alongside Han Zheng at the SGR Nairobi Terminus.

The consignment included fresh avocados, avocado oil, hides and skins, coffee and green beans.

Kindiki urged the private sector to take advantage of the preferential market access, noting the opportunity to expand Kenya's exports into China's market of over 1.4 billion people.

He said the government will leverage the zero-tariff framework to strengthen trade ties and support economic growth.

In 2025, Kenya's coffee and tea exports to China reached $24.46 million, accounting for 10.8 percent of total agricultural exports to the country, reflecting an 8.8 percent year-on-year growth.

Exports of fresh and frozen avocados and macadamia nuts stood at $19.9 million, also representing 8.8 percent of agricultural exports.

The event was attended by Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, alongside other senior officials from both governments.