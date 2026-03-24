Kenya Ships First Duty-Free Farm Exports to China

24 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenya has exported its first batch of agricultural products to China under a duty-free arrangement, marking a boost for local exporters seeking access to the Asian market.

The shipment was flagged off by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki alongside Han Zheng at the SGR Nairobi Terminus.

The consignment included fresh avocados, avocado oil, hides and skins, coffee and green beans.

Kindiki urged the private sector to take advantage of the preferential market access, noting the opportunity to expand Kenya's exports into China's market of over 1.4 billion people.

He said the government will leverage the zero-tariff framework to strengthen trade ties and support economic growth.

In 2025, Kenya's coffee and tea exports to China reached $24.46 million, accounting for 10.8 percent of total agricultural exports to the country, reflecting an 8.8 percent year-on-year growth.

Exports of fresh and frozen avocados and macadamia nuts stood at $19.9 million, also representing 8.8 percent of agricultural exports.

The event was attended by Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, alongside other senior officials from both governments.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.