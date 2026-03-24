Rwanda: David Niyo Vows to 'Work Harder' After Maiden Amavubi Call-Up

David Niyo has described his maiden call-up to the Rwanda national football team as a major motivation to work harder and prove himself on the international stage.

The NK Veres Rivne attacking midfielder was named in a 31-man provisional squad by head coach Stephen Constantine ahead of the FIFA Series 2026, scheduled to take place in Kigali from March 26-31.

Niyo's selection comes just a month after completing his move to the Ukrainian side in February.

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"It is always a great honour to wear the Amavubi shirt, but now it's time to work hard so I can stay in the team," Niyo said.

"It's a big responsibility to justify the trust from the coach. I will give my best and continue improving."

The national team has already entered camp ahead of the FIFA Series, where Rwanda will kick off their campaign against the Grenada national football team.

Among the new call-ups is Sven Kalisa, who plays for FC Etzella Ettelbrück in Luxembourg's second division. The defender has earned recognition following an impressive run of form at club level and is set to rejoin the national team setup.

Also included is Johan Marvin Kury, a winger for AC Bellinzona in the Swiss Challenge League, who has been rewarded with a call-up for the upcoming international fixtures.

With a mix of emerging talent and experienced players, Amavubi will be aiming to use the FIFA Series as a platform to build cohesion and prepare for upcoming continental competitions.