Kenya: KNH Lists 102 Unclaimed Bodies, Gives 7-Day Window for Collection

Nairobi — Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has issued a public notice listing 102 unclaimed bodies at its mortuary, urging relatives and members of the public to identify and collect the remains within seven days.

The hospital stated on Tuesday that it will seek court approval to dispose of the unclaimed bodies currently preserved at its Farewell Home morgue if no one claims them within the stipulated period.

The bodies date back to deaths recorded between January 2024 and October 2025.

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"Kenyatta National Hospital is in possession of a number of unclaimed bodies at its Farewell Home. Pursuant to the Public Health Act Cap 242 [Subsidiary Legislation: Public Health (Public Mortuaries) Rules, 1991], interested members of the public are requested to identify and collect the bodies within seven days, failing which the hospital will seek court authority to dispose of them," KNH said.

The notice aligns with provisions of the Public Health Act, Cap 242, which governs the management of public mortuaries in Kenya.

10-day claim period

The law requires that bodies should not be held in a morgue for extended periods, and facilities must follow due legal process before disposing of unclaimed remains.

Generally, bodies should not remain in a mortuary beyond 10 days without action. Those unclaimed for 21 days may be disposed of after the hospital obtains court orders and issues a 14-day public notice.

Hundreds of unclaimed bodies remain in morgues across the country each year, including at KNH.

Officials cite factors such as financial constraints faced by families, cultural beliefs surrounding death, and a lack of burial land.

The law also provides that individuals responsible for leaving bodies in public mortuaries beyond the stipulated period may face daily penalties payable to the Medical Officer of Health.

Separately, the Anatomy Act Cap 249 allows medical training institutions, with Ministry of Health approval, to access unclaimed bodies for educational and research purposes under regulated conditions.