Ethiopia Unveils National Sorghum Drive to Boost Food Self-Sufficiency - Ministry

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Agriculture announced that Ethiopia has launched an ambitious national program to expand sorghum production, aiming to strengthen food self-sufficiency, reduce import dependence and support agro-industrial growth.

A National Sorghum Flagship Program validation workshop bringing together farmers, researchers and development partners to refine a strategy aimed at unlocking the country's untapped land, water resources and diverse sorghum varieties was held today in Addis Ababa.

Opening the workshop, Agriculture Minister Addisu Arega emphasized that the initiative is part of broader efforts to respond to rising global food prices and increasing domestic demand driven by population growth.

"The government is focusing on increasing local farming to satisfy the rising needs," he said, stressing that "growing our own food is crucial for stopping the expensive import of huge amounts of grain."

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He noted that the program prioritizes strengthening the sorghum value chain through improved seeds and modern technologies.

"By investing in innovative seed development and new technologies, this plan aims to achieve food security and economic growth through import substitution, specifically targeting the advancement of the beverage and poultry industries to bolster rural wealth," he said.

Addisu added that "these programs will improve our local production ability and encourage long-lasting growth, which will help farmers and the entire community."

The minister described the initiative as a shift toward linking staple crop production with industrial development, turning sorghum into a strategic driver of economic transformation.

State Minister of Agriculture Meles Mekonen said sorghum remains a critical pillar of Ethiopia's food system despite ongoing focus on wheat, oilseeds and rice.

"Sorghum is the fourth most important grain for food in our country and is crucial for food security and food sovereignty," he said.