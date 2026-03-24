Ethiopia: Deputy PM Highlights Health Sector Transformation in Amhara Region of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has praised the ongoing transformation at the Amhara Regional Health Bureau, describing it as a reform effort driven not only by systems but by a clear and urgent purpose.

Speaking after a visit to the Bureau, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that Ethiopia's health reforms are increasingly centered on a critical national priority, ending preventable maternal and child deaths.

"What we witnessed was encouraging," he said, noting that the Bureau is aligning itself with the country's broader vision of Smart Cities and Smart Health Services while maintaining a strong focus on mothers and children.

According to Temesgen, the region is making tangible progress through modern infrastructure development and redesigned work environments.

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However, the Deputy PM stressed that the most significant gains are being made in strengthening systems that ensure timely and quality healthcare delivery, particularly during life's most critical moments.

A key highlight of the transformation is the rapid push toward digitalization, It was learned.

The transition to a paperless, data-driven system is expected to improve pregnancy tracking, enhance the safety of deliveries, strengthen referral networks, and enable faster responses to medical complications.

"This means no mother is invisible, and no child is overlooked," the Deputy Prime Minister stated.

Temesgen also noted that the evolving healthcare environment reflects a growing emphasis on dignity, efficiency, and intentional design, factors he described as essential for delivering quality care.

Despite the progress, Temesgen underscored that achieving lasting impact will require sustained focus and accountability.

He called for ensuring skilled care at every birth, reinforcing primary healthcare systems, effectively using data for decision-making, and expanding services to reach vulnerable communities.

He concluded that the Amhara Regional Health Bureau is on the right path, successfully combining vision with execution and reform with measurable results.

"Health is wealth," he said. "There is no greater measure of a health system than whether mothers survive childbirth and children live to see their fifth birthday."

The government, he added, remains committed to accelerating these efforts, emphasizing that saving lives is not merely an aspiration--but a national responsibility.