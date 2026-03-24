Kenya Strengthens Space Data Coordination With Earth Observation Framework Launch

Nairobi — The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) on Monday launched the Kenya Earth Observation (EO) Data Sharing Framework 2026, an initiative aimed at enhancing the use and coordination of space-derived data to support development planning and innovation.

The framework, unveiled in collaboration with the British High Commission in Kenya, Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS), and VIFFA Consult, seeks to establish a unified platform for sharing Earth observation data among government agencies, academic institutions, private sector players, and development partners.

Speaking at the launch, Hillary Kipkosgey, Director General of KSA, said the framework would help create a coordinated national ecosystem for space-based data and applications.

"The initiative will consolidate Earth Observation data users and stakeholders into a collaborative platform designed to maximize the value of space-derived data," Kipkosgey said.

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The framework forms part of KSA's strategic plan for 2023-2027 and is intended to strengthen governance structures for space-related data and technologies.

National Earth Observation Data Council

As part of the implementation strategy, the agency will establish the National Earth Observation Data Council (NEODC), which will serve as the central body responsible for coordinating, overseeing, and guiding the management of Earth observation data in Kenya.

The council will ensure effective governance and sustainable use of satellite-based information while fostering collaboration across institutions that rely on geospatial and environmental data.

Officials said the launch marks a step forward in Kenya's efforts to harness space science and technology to support sustainable development and economic growth.

The Kenya Space Agency was established as a state corporation under the Kenya Space Agency Order of 2017, succeeding the National Space Secretariat created in 2009.

The agency is mandated to promote, coordinate, and regulate space-related activities in the country, as well as to guide policy, legislation, and programs related to space sector development.

Space-derived data is increasingly used to support decision-making in sectors such as agriculture, natural resource management, and urban planning, helping governments and institutions improve productivity and address climate and environmental challenges, the agency said.