Namibia: Our Identity As Namibians Must Always Stand Above Our Differences - Ngurare

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare has called for national unity during the country's 36th independence celebration at Oshakati in the Oshana region on Saturday.

In his keynote address, Ngurare said unity is the foundation of the county's progress.

He urged Namibians to rise above political divisions and embrace a shared national identity, saying Independence Day belongs to all citizens regardless of their beliefs.

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"While we may hold different political views and beliefs, our identity as Namibians must always stand above our differences. On this day, we come together as one people. This day belongs to all Namibians," he said.

The 36th independence celebration brought together leaders and citizens from across the Oshana region, which he said reinforced that national unity remains central to the country's continued progress.

He wished leaders across the political spectrum an independence day, urging them to prioritise national unity over partisan interests.

"As parliamentarians, you are individually and collectively the national leaders of our country. Let us commemorate this day in unity," he said.

At the event, he paid tribute to veterans of the liberation struggle and recognised the role of communities, regional leadership and young people in shaping the country's future.

Ngurare said the day should serve not only as a remembrance of the past, but as a reminder that unity remains essential in addressing current challenges and advancing national development.

"Let us recommit ourselves to the unfinished work of building our nation," he said.

The event marked more than three decades of the country's freedom.

Namibia gained independence in 1990.