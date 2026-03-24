Zimbabwe: Elderly Harare Woman Faces U.S.$4m Money-Laundering Charges

A 76-year-old Harare woman appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court after she reportedly transferred US$4 085 000 outside Zimbabwe without authorisation from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Maud Patricia Liddell appeared before Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with externalisation and contravening the Proceeds of Crime and Money Laundering Act.

She was granted US$500 bail and the matter was remanded to 23 April.

Liddell was represented by Arshiel Mugiya.

The complainant is the State, represented by Detective Sergeant Tsanyawo of the CID Asset Forfeiture Unit (Northern Region).

The State alleges that between March and May 2025, Liddell sold Westend Properties (Stand 2057A, Salisbury Township, measuring 2 975 square metres) for USD 4 300 000.

It is further alleged that she transferred US$4 085 000 outside Zimbabwe without authorisation from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Liddell is also accused of concealing or disguising the nature, source and movement of the funds realised from this predicate offense.

On 21 March 2026, detectives from the CID Asset Forfeiture Unit acted on information received and arrested Liddell who was subsequently charged with externalisation and money laundering.

The total value prejudiced is US$4 085 000 and no recoveries have been made.