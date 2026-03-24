Central Africa: Journalists Urged to Promote Peace and Security in Great Lake Region

Journalists across the Great Lakes Region have been urged to play a more deliberate role in promoting peace and security through responsible and balanced reporting.

The Great Lakes Region is a vast area within the East African Rift valley in between lakes Victoria, Tanganyika, and Malawi.

Member states in the region include Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Zambia

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Speaking during the awarding ceremony for the inaugural International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) journalist awards at Makerere University, the ICGLR Executive Secretary, Dr.Mubita Luwabelwa said many times, stories about the region focus on difficulties without highlighting the remarkable resilience, innovation, and progress of the population.

"We need journalists but also a responsible, independent, and inquisitive pen, because peace and security are not guaranteed--they must be actively nurtured. Journalists shine light on shadows, give voice to the downtrodden, and remind us that for peace and security to be achieved, journalists must be given the space to flourish," Luwabelwa said.

"Journalism is not just important--it is an art of nation-building. Distinguished guests, you are guardians of the conscience of the region. Your story is about wisdom and the humility we demand. The hope of our region is inspired and enriched by your virtues. You will help determine whether this era becomes a footnote of tragedy or a chapter of renewal."

Dr.Gilbert Gomushabe who represented the dean of Languages, Literature and Communication at Makerere University said journalism goes beyond simply reporting events.

"Good journalism ensures accuracy, while responsible journalism considers the impact of reporting. Responsible journalism reports events without causing harm and discourages others from repeating mistakes. Journalists can explain interests without promoting identities, as identity may sometimes cause more harm than good," Dr.Gomushabe said.

" While propaganda presents only one side, responsible journalism prevents conflict rather than reporting merely sensational news. Too often, good things go unreported, and it is important to ensure positive stories are also told."

Uganda's Great Lakes Region official, Samb. Robert Masolo challenged journalists to change the narrative by many about the region.

"To the outside world, the Great Lakes Region may seem like a region defined by instability, but there are also very positive and vibrant stories to tell--stories that encourage people to live, work, and invest in the region. While there are areas with insecurity, such as parts of the eastern DRC, Central Africa, Sudan, and South Sudan, there are also many positive areas that need to be highlighted,"he said.

"This is where journalists play a crucial role. Professional journalists should help expose to the world the ongoing positive efforts in regional economic integration, championed by President Museveni and other leaders in the Great Lakes Region, as well as the infrastructural developments in which Uganda plays a vital role."

Amb. Masolo urged journalists to tell authentic and balanced stories that promote understanding, unity, and hope.

During the same function, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Makerere University's Journalism and Communication Department and the ICGLR Secretariat to train journalists in peace and security training.

Dr. Ivan Lukanda, a Senior Lecturer in the department of journalism and communication at Makerere University said the MOU will see journalists from the 12 countries of the Great Lakes Region get trained in understanding and reporting peace and security within the region.

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"We are all aware that we live in a volatile region, and therefore having an accessible understanding of issues of peace and regional conflicts is very important as a way of mitigating these conflicts and avoiding them from escalating into wars," Dr.Lukanda said.

"We know that the media are the eyes of the majority of the public. Therefore, the Department of Journalism and Communication at Makerere University takes great care to train the best journalists and communication specialists and place them in the market, not only in the Eastern African region but also across the continent and worldwide."

He said as a department, they have for many years been developing expertise in this area which will now come in handy for journalists within the region.

Winners

Three journalists, Adiel Bashirahishize of Burundi, Joyce Guillaine Imanishimwe of Burundi, and Meschac Tsongo of the Democratic Republic of Congo were the inaugural winners of the awards.