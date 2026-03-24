Kenya: EACC Hosts High-Level Justice Sector Dialogue to Fight Corruption

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is convening a high-level justice sector dialogue this week to review progress, identify opportunities, and outline future actions in Kenya's fight against corruption, the agency said on Monday.

The forum, taking place in Nakuru, brings together key institutions within the justice system to align efforts and strengthen coordination in addressing corruption and economic crimes.

The dialogue was officially opened by Mwaniki Gachoka, a judge of the Court of Appeal of Kenya, on behalf of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

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He was joined by George Murugara, chairperson of the National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, EACC Chairperson David Oginde, and EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud.

In remarks delivered on her behalf, Koome said progress had been made through the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ), which she chairs, noting that the council had strengthened efficiency across the justice chain, from investigation and prosecution to adjudication of corruption cases.

She highlighted milestones achieved over the past year, including the rollout of the Anti-Corruption Strategic Guidelines Framework for Kenya's justice sector and the Guidelines for the Expeditious Trial of Corruption and Economic Crime Cases in Special Magistrates' Courts, launched in March and October 2025.

"The primary objective of these guidelines is to ensure the just, fair, timely, and expeditious disposal of corruption and economic crime cases," Koome said.

Investigation timelines

She also urged stakeholders to critically assess investigation timelines, prosecutorial preparedness, and court case management, while maintaining close coordination among institutions.

In his welcoming remarks, Mohamud stressed the importance of a cohesive justice sector capable of meeting public expectations in tackling corruption.

The dialogue is anchored on the NCAJ's mission to promote a consultative approach to justice administration, bringing key actors together to jointly develop and implement reforms within the criminal justice system.

Oginde called for stronger collaboration among institutions despite their constitutional independence.

"When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion. Working together presents an opportunity to defeat the dragon of corruption," he said.

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The forum has drawn participants from a broad range of institutions, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Commission on Administrative Justice, Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Private Sector Alliance, and Transparency International Kenya.

The dialogue will continue through the week with expert presentations and stakeholder engagements aimed at advancing Kenya's anti-corruption agenda.