Rwanda: Equity Bank Rwanda Posts Rwf59 Billion Profit Amid Robust Loan Growth, Strong Efficiency

Equity Bank Rwanda delivered solid growth in 2025, reinforcing its position as one of the key contributors to the historic performance posted by Equity Group Holdings in the year.

The Group announced on March 18 that it achieved a 55 per cent increase in profit after tax, reaching Kshs 75.5 billion, up from Kshs 48.8 billion the previous year. According to the Group, the performance marks record results in Kenya's corporate history.

Equity Bank Rwanda posted a profit after tax of Kshs 5.4 billion (approx. Rwf59 billion) in 2025, up from Kshs 4.8 billion in 2024, reflecting a 10 per cent increase, while total assets grew 11 per cent. Total revenue increased 7 per cent to Kshs 13.6 billion, according to Group performance results.

The Bank's total net loans reached Kshs 63.6 billion (approx. Rwf716 billion), reflecting a 29 per cent increase, highlighting increased lending activity and strong demand for credit in the Rwandan market. This growth places Rwanda among the Group's top-performing markets in terms of loan expansion, alongside DR Congo and Tanzania, which recorded loan growth of 17 per cent and 61 per cent, respectively.

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At the Group level, net loans increased by 8 per cent to Kshs 882.5 billion. The Group also continued to expand its customer base, closing the year with 22.4 million accounts, supported by an extensive regional presence and a growing digital ecosystem.

Efficiency as a key driver

Beyond growth, Rwanda demonstrated high operational efficiency, recording a Return on Assets (ROA) of 4.3 per cent, second only to Tanzania (4.4 per cent) within the Group. Other subsidiaries recorded ROAs of 4.0 per cent (DR Congo), 3.9 per cent (Kenya), and 3.1 per cent (Uganda).

ROA measures how effectively a bank uses its assets to generate profit. Rwanda's strong performance in this metric underscores disciplined management, operational excellence, and sustainable lending practices, showing that growth is being achieved efficiently and responsibly.

Strategic outlook

Equity Bank Rwanda's results highlight its growing role within the Group's regional strategy. Going forward, the Bank plans to maintain a prudent risk posture while continuing to invest in sectors and segments that drive meaningful economic value.

By combining profit growth, lending expansion, and operational efficiency, Rwanda is positioned not only as a high-growth market but also as one of the most efficient and disciplined subsidiaries within the Group.

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Rwanda in the regional and continental context

The strong performance of regional subsidiaries reflects broader economic momentum across Africa, which continues to rank among the fastest-growing regions globally. Countries such as Rwanda, South Sudan, and Uganda are among the fastest-growing economies in 2025, creating opportunities for banks to expand responsibly while delivering sustainable returns.

Overall, the performance was driven by ongoing business transformation, diversified revenue streams, enhanced operational efficiency, and robust contributions from regional subsidiaries, according to the Group.

Equity Bank Rwanda's results demonstrate how strategic, disciplined growth can drive real economic impact, supporting businesses, individuals, and communities while contributing meaningfully to regional performance

For the Bank, the results signal continued expansion and a strengthening role within the Group's regional strategy, driven by increased lending, growing assets, and rising profitability.