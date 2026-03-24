South Africa: Chatunga Mugabe Back in Johannesburg Court

Johannesburg — The son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, Bellarmine, is expected back in the dock on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old and his co-accused Tobias Matonhodze face charges of attempted murder after a man was shot and wounded at Mugabe's Hyde Park residence.

Authorities have also added a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

The victim, believed to be a former employee, remains in critical condition.

Police have not yet recovered the firearm allegedly used in the shooting.

But investigators have tested both suspects for gunshot residue and have seized a vehicle fitted with illegal police sirens.

Their lawyers told the court the pair intends to seek a plea deal with the state.