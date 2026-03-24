South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Urges Communities to Promote Vision Care On World Optometry Day

23 March 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Ms Faith Muthambi, said the 23rd of March marks World Optometry Day, a day in which as a country we are reminded of the role optometrists play in the preservation of vision and eye health.

She said it is important to raise awareness about preventable eyesight problems and the significance of regular eye examinations, something which the people hardly do. "Having a good eyesight is essential in our daily lives. Early detection of vision problems can prevent avoidable vision loss" emphasised Ms Muthambi.

She added: "Many eye conditions, such as glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, can be effectively managed if detected early." She urged South Africans to schedule their eye tests and to ensure that children undergo regular vision screenings.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

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