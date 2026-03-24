Tunisia Must Overcome Economic and Social Challenges Despite Heavy Legacy (Head of State)

24 March 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied chaired a high-level meeting on Monday afternoon at Carthage Palace, bringing together Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, Minister of Finance Michket Slama Khaldi, Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh, and Minister of Social Affairs Issam Lahmar.

The Head of State underscored that Tunisia continues to face significant economic and social challenges that must be addressed despite a heavy legacy of past policy choices, misappropriated public funds, as well as entrenched corruption networks that have long evaded accountability.

Discussions focused on several key priorities, namely the implementation of Article 15 of the 2026 Finance Law, which provides for phased salary increases in both the public and private sectors for 2026-2028, including adjustments to retirees' pensions.

The President also addressed long-term unemployment, reaffirming a firm commitment to finding fair and lasting solutions, and urging officials to better grasp the realities faced by affected citizens and actively work to ease their burdens.

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