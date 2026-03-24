Rwanda: Nicole Musoni On Blending Cultures to Shape Unique Musical Identity

Rwandan singer-songwriter Nicole Musoni is steadily carving out a space in the country's music scene with a sound that blends R&B, Afro influences, and multilingual storytelling.

Known for songs such as "What It Is," Musoni's music reflects her cross-cultural background and deep connection to her roots. Singing in English, French, and increasingly Kinyarwanda, she fuses global influences with Rwandan identity in a style designed to resonate with audiences both at home and abroad.

Beyond music, she is also a stylist, model, and entrepreneur-- roles that complement her artistic vision and allow her to express creativity beyond the studio.

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In an exclusive interview with The New Times, Musoni opened up about her upbringing, musical journey, and ambitions to connect Rwanda's music industry to the global stage.

A childhood shaped by music

Musoni describes herself as someone raised in a deeply creative environment.

"I am a singer-songwriter, but I also like to call myself a social butterfly of music and entrepreneurship," she said.

Born into a family of musicians and dancers, music was a natural part of her life. Her father, Evariste Musoni, is a veteran artist who played a significant role in shaping her artistic direction.

Reflecting on his journey, Evariste Musoni said he began his career in 1971 before relocating to Burundi, where he built a strong reputation.

"I started music a long time ago. There are songs I performed in Burundi that young people still listen to today," he said.

Among them is "Sinarinzi," a track that continues to influence a new generation of artists.

Musoni later moved to Canada in 1987, and his absence from the regional music scene led some to believe he had passed away -- a story he now recounts with humour.

Despite relocating at a young age, Nicole Musoni grew up immersed in music at home.

"Even now, she has a photo of us on stage together," her father said. "She truly grew up with music."

Her mother also played a key role, especially in nurturing her connection to traditional Rwandan culture.

"Every Sunday morning, my mom would train me in traditional dance. It was something we never skipped," Musoni recalled.

Global influences, local roots

Raised largely in Canada, Musoni continued developing her artistic interests while staying connected to her heritage. She began singing and dancing at an early age and later started writing her own music in high school.

She also explored instruments such as the flute and xylophone, even winning a music competition during her early school years.

As a teenager, she drew inspiration from global icons like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, and Céline Dion.

A defining moment in her journey came in 2013 when she performed at the Kigali Up Festival.

"That moment changed my perspective about being part of the Rwandan music industry," she said.

Since then, she has made it a priority to return regularly, drawing inspiration from the country's evolving sound.

"I wanted to capture the vibe, the artistry, and create," she explained.

Crafting a distinctive sound

Today, Musoni's music reflects a fusion of styles and languages.

"It's a mix of R&B and Afro influences," she said. "I sing in French, English, and now Kinyarwanda because I want to express all the elements that represent who I am."

She believes language diversity is an advantage rather than a barrier.

"You can listen to a song in a language you don't understand and still connect with the melody and emotion," she noted.

Musoni is currently preparing to release a collaborative EP with Mistaek. The pair created more than 40 songs before narrowing them down to a final selection.

"We took our time to create quality music," she said, adding that the project took nearly a year and involved recording sessions in different locations, including Kampala.

The EP is expected to feature between seven and ten tracks, with a focus on authenticity and originality.

Beyond music

Outside her music career, Musoni is actively involved in community initiatives. She serves as a spokesperson for Project Québec Afrique, which connects artists from Rwanda and Canada to support vulnerable communities.

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Through the project, she has taken part in mentorship programmes and music workshops for young girls.

"It's something close to my heart because it allows us to use music to give back," she said.

She is also making strides in fashion and entrepreneurship through her online vintage platform Binteji, which promotes sustainable clothing by giving garments a second life.

Her modelling career has included campaigns with major brands such as Chevrolet, Macy's, and Marshalls.

Looking ahead

Despite balancing multiple creative pursuits, Musoni remains focused on a bigger goal -- representing Rwanda on the global stage and inspiring the next generation.

"I want to be a voice and a representation here on African soil," she said. "I want to show that music travels and that we can represent our country in the most beautiful way."

As she continues to release new music and expand her creative ventures, Musoni is determined to strengthen her presence in Rwanda while building bridges between the local industry and global audiences.